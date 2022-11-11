Left Menu

Mumbai: Two killed, two injured in road accident

The driver lost control over his car near Jai Coach signal and it reached on the other side of the road after breaking the driver and rammed into two vehicles coming for the opposite side.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding car rammed into two vehicles after jumping the divider, the police said. The car hit an auto-rickshaw and a bike coming from the opposite side on the western express highway. The auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger died on the spot, while two bike-borne persons sustained serious injuries, the police added.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

The driver fled from the spot leaving the car at the accident site, they added. The police are trying to arrest the car driver after establishing identity.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unknown car driver under sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 A (causing death by doing any rash or negligence act) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of motor vehicles Act at Vanrai police station. (ANI)

