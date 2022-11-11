Left Menu

SC sets aside bail granted to accused who attacked Owaisi in UP's Hapur

SC has set aside the High Court's order granting bail to the person accused of attacking AIMIM chief in UP's Hapur.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:11 IST
SC sets aside bail granted to accused who attacked Owaisi in UP's Hapur
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the order passed by the Allahabad High Court granting bail to the accused who fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi in February 2022. A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh directed the accused to surrender before the jail authority within a week from today and set aside his bail "considering the seriousness of offences".

It sent the matter back to the High Court and asked it to decide on the bail application of the accused afresh at the earliest or within four weeks from the date of his surrender. The top court further asked High Court to decide on his application for bail while considering the evidence collected which was also filed in the charge sheet.

While setting aside the High Court order, the top court bench said: it can be seen that there was no reason for the High Court to release the accused on bail and even the prime facie material or the chargesheet was not been considered. The bench said, "While granting bail, the seriousness of the offense is relevant in deciding the bail application."

Owaisi had challenged the bail granted to two persons accused of firing at his vehicle in February this year. Earlier the apex court had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the two accused -- Sachin Sharma, and Shubham Gurjar -- on the limited issue as to whether the matter relating to the bail granted to them be remanded back to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.

It had dismissed Owaisi's challenge to the bail granted to the third accused Aalim while noting that the role attributed to him and the allegations were dated six months prior to the incident, that he supplied the foreign-made pistol and no role has been attributed to him with respect to any fire shot. Owaisi's car had come under attack in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on February 3, a week before assembly polls began in the State.

After the incident, the police arrested three persons -- Sachin Sharma, Shubham Gurjar, and Aalim -- for their alleged involvement in the incident. Owaisi in his plea had also submitted that after accused Sachin came out on bail, he again threatened the petitioner with serious consequences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022