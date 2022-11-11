Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging CJI Chandrachud's appointment with Rs 1 lakh cost

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with a cost of Rs one lakh to the petitioner. The High Court had termed the PIL "Publicity Interest Litigation" and dismissed with a cost of Rs One lakh on the petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who is the president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation.

The Division bench which dismissed the PIL was headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma who imposed this cost on the petitioner. The bench termed the petition a "publicity interest litigation" while dismissing it and said that it was not a public interest litigation.

"Present petition has only been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material evidence," the bench said. The petitioner then argued that the appointment of CJI Chandrachud was made in violation of the constitutional provisions. He had prayed for an immediate stay on the appointment.

He also sought an inquiry by security agencies to ascertain that the new CJI does not have any relations with the naxalite Christian terrorist and anti-nationals. In the last week as well, the Supreme Court dismissed a similar petition. (ANI)

