The Latest | UN Climate Summit

Protestors at the UN climate summit in Egypt on Friday condemned the proposed controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline that runs through Uganda and Tanzania.

Philbert Aganyo, a protester with the group Green Faith Kenya who was at the COP27 protest called the pipeline “1,443 kilometers of pollution, pain and misery.” “The reason we are protesting here at COP27 is because the main oil producers are here in this summit. Why are we inviting polluters to conversations of an issue they caused?” Aganyo asked.

The pipeline is owned by Total Energies, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the Ugandan and Tanzania governments and has drawn criticism from international environmental groups and communities along the proposed route.

__ U.N.-appointed experts have joined growing calls for the release of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist whose family says he escalated his hunger and water strike earlier this month.

The experts' call on Friday comes after prison authorities informed the family of Alaa Abdel-Fattah that there was “a medical intervention” with the activist on Thursday. It also comes as Egypt hosts the U.N. conference on climate change, which has shed light on the country's human rights record.

The experts urged world leaders to raise Abdel-Fattah's case with the Egyptian government. France President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed the activist's imprisonment in their talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi earlier this week.

Abdel-Fattah is serving a five-year term on charges of spreading false news. The activist has spent much of the past decade in prison on what rights groups say are politically motivated charges.

The U.N.-appointed experts also called on the Egyptian government to review the cases of other jailed activists on similar charges.

___ Dozens of environmental activists have gathered inside the U.N. climate conference venue, protesting against the continued global investment in fossil fuels.

The protesters called for negotiators at the conference, known as COP27, particularly those from the world's largest emitters to pay more to address the impacts of climate change in poorer countries in Africa.

Nigerian Activist Lucky Abeng, from the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance, said they would continue pressure world leaders to do more for countries who “contribute nothing or less in changing the climate.” Africa is responsible for just 4% of global emissions despite making up 17% of the world's opulation, but is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change.

“We will continue to make our voices loud,” Abeng said. “We will not be intimidated.” ___ Scores of countries including the United States, India, Australia, Kenya, and the European Commission have launched a 12-month plan to boost technologies that would help tackle global warming.

On the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, countries representing over half the world's economy announced dozens of 'priority actions' in the areas of power generation, road transport, agriculture, and steel and hydrogen production. Scientists say that in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celesius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the world economy needs to decarbonize by 2050, meaning only as much greenhouse gas should be released as can be absorbed by natural or artificial means.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement that the plan would bring governments together to “scale critical technologies and create new markets.”

