Left Menu

Mumbai's Gokhale bridge to be demolished by Railways

The Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been locked in a tussle over who reserves the right to bring down the bridge.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:03 IST
Mumbai's Gokhale bridge to be demolished by Railways
Visual from the meet (File/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Western Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over who reserves the right to bring down the Andheri Gokhale bridge, Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with Andheri BJP MLA Ameet Satam, announced that the bridge would be demolished by the Railways. His remarks came while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

The cabinet minister said a high-level meeting was held at the Mantralaya (secretariat) on Friday, featuring BMC officials, railway officials and officers of the traffic department. At the meeting, it was decided that the Gokhale bridge will be demolished by the railways. "Discussions are also underway to keep the bridge open for pedestrians and two-wheelers until it is torn down. BMC officials will also visit the bridge next week for a second opinion audit," he added.

The Railways have assured that the demolition of the bridge will be carried out within 3 to 4 months, he informed, adding that the BMC has already invited tender bids for construction of a new bridge. He said the objective will be to open at least one lane of the new Gokhale bridge by the end of May, 2023.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the demolition of the bridge. A portion of the Gokhale railway over bridge had collapsed in 2018, resulting in injuries to six persons. The Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri East and Andheri West, collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station, affecting the transport services in the area.

The then CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken stock of the situation and spoke to the Mumbai police commissioner, asking him to ensure smooth traffic movement in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022