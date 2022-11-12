Number of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery production units temporarily stopped - KNPC
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:06 IST
A number of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery production units temporarily stopped as a result of a power outage without affecting production and export schedules, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Twitter on Friday.
Power resumption efforts and restoring operations efforts were in progress, KNP added.
