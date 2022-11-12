J-K: Pahari tribe takes out Dhanyawad Yatra to thank Centre for their inclusion in ST list

The Pahari Tribe ST forum in Jammu and Kashmir started its monthly 'Dhanyawad Yatra' on Thursday to express gratitude to the Centre for their inclusion in the ST list. The Dhanywad Yatra is a medium for the tribe to extend their gratitude to the Centre for granting their demand file a major milestone.

This Yatra, which was formally started on November 10 from Budhal in which young leaders of the hill tribe, political and social workers participated, has been intended to thank the Central government for granting the ST demand request of the tribe a significant milestone. An earlier meeting was also held in Budhal in which the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the Registrar General of India (RGI) to the ST demand to approve the recommendations of Justice GD Sharma in favour of the Pahari tribe.

With this yatra, the members of the tribe have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP central leadership, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina, General Secretary Vobudh Gupta and other leaders. The speakers had said that the tribe would remain indebted to the current government and the loan which is given to the ST will be repaid with interest during the elections.

This yatra is being led by top tribe leaders and youth affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in which the current elected District Development Council (DDC) members, panchayat members are also playing an active role. DDC member Sohail Malik, Advocate Ehsan Mirza, Thakur Gurdev Singh, Ayub Pahlwan, Munir Mirza, Jahangir Khan etc. who participated in the rally said that they hope that the amendment reservation bill will be presented in the parliament in the winter session of the parliament.

According to the schedule, the Yatra which started from Ubudhal on Thursday will go to Kotaranka where they will stay during the night. On Friday (November 11), a rally was also held in different areas of Kotaranka, which on Saturday is scheduled to move from Kotaranka to Rajouri.

The Dhanyawad march on Sunday will head towards Darhal from Rajouri and then to Shahdara Sharif on Monday. On 16th November, they will go from Shahdara Sharif to Dera Gali Sarnakot and on November 17, a rally will be held in the suburbs of Serenkot, and the night will stay in Serenkot. There will be a rally from Sarnakot to Mandi on November 18, Komandi to Poonch on November 19, Poonch and its suburbs on November 20. On 21st there will be a rally from Poonch via Mendhar to Krishnaghati, and on 22nd day of November, this rally will go to various areas of Mendhar.

The forum organizers have said that their rally will reach Manjakot from Mendhar on November 23 and will stay there overnight. Similarly, after the celebration rallies in Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Kalakote, the pilgrimage will also be held in Karna, Uri, Tingdar, Kupwara, Baramulla and other areas of Kashmir.

It is to be mentioned that after the RGI and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes approved the inclusion of the Pahari tribe in ST, the people of Gujjar Bakarwal tribe have also started the 'Tribal Bachao March'. This march is from Kupwara to Kathua which has entered the sixth day in which the youth of Gujjar Bakarwal tribes are coming through all the important towns. (ANI)

