Himachal sees 55.65 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 55.65 per cent till 3 pm on Saturday. The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.

Of the eight Assembly constituencies in Shimla district, Jubbal-Kotkhai recorded the highest turnout of 64.71 per cent till 3pm while Kasumpti logged 47 per cent. In Bilaspur district, the Jhanduta Assembly constituency recorded 56.68 per cent polling, which was the highest for four assembly segments in the district, till 3 pm. Ghumarwin saw 50.25 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 3pm.

In Chamba district, the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency logged the highest polling percentage of 55.97 per cent till 3pm, while Bharmour stood a close second at 55.35 per cent polling. Churah logged the lowest polling percentage in the district at 34.68 per cent till 3 pm.

In Kangra district, the Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency saw the highest voter tunrout of 58 per cent till 3pm, while the Baijnath segment logged the least turnout of 44.86 per cent. Dharamshala seat of Kangra district saw a turnout of 52.98 per cent till 3pm.

Voting began at 8 am in the state. BJP and the Congress have for several decades come to power in the hill state for alternate terms. The BJP is hopeful of bucking the trend and ran an extensive campaign in the hill state to highlight the performance of central and state governments. The Congress is hopeful of returning to power on the basis of its "guarantees" to people of the state.

The state has 68 assembly seats and results will be declared on December 8 (ANI)

