Iraq wants to keep oil stable not above $100 per barrel -PM

Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not above $100 per barrel, the country's prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday.

Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added.

