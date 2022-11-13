Fire breaks out in Mumbai hotel, no casualties
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon the receipt of information, following which the flames were brought under control.
ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur on Saturday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receipt of information and the flames were brought under control.
No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. Further reports awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement