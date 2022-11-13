Two-days Kala Utsav competition organised in Ramban

Two days Kala Utsav competition was organised in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, where hundreds of students of various schools competed in a cultural program. The purpose of this competition was to showcase the composite and diverse culture of Ramban through ten categories including singing, dancing, mono-acting, art and craft.

According to District In charge Cultural Cell, Ruhi Kundal, as many as 350 students from across the district selected from the Zonal competitions competed in ten different categories in this two day competition. "This Kala Utsav was organized under the aegis of Project Director, Smagra Shiksha in collaboration with the Director School Education, Jammu. The Zonal level competitions had followed the Cluster level competitions," stated Ruhi Kundal.

"The first three winners of this competition will compete in the divisional level competition and then in the UT level competition. After that the selected students will compete in the national Kala Utsav competition in New Delhi," she added. The peculiar 'Thali Dance' of Ramban district entertained the audience as many a items of it were performed by the students. The Kudd dance, peculiar to this Chenab valley was also presented by the students.

The classical Kathak dances by the students of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Batote mesmerised the audience. The students also sang songs in Kashmiri, Punjabi, Dogri, Pogli, Seraji and even Bollywood songs in Hindi.

The students of Batote also made Binna's from grass and used plastic bags while as some others made paintings on varied social subjects like 'Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao,Har Ghar Nal,No To Plastics and environment. At last the chief guest,ZEO, Ramban,Firdoz Ahmed and guest of Honour, Principal, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ramban Kewal Krishan Sharma presented the prizes to the winners. (ANI)

