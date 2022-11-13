Mumbai: Navy sailor allegedly shoots self with service rifle, dies

An Indian Navy sailor allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle during his deputation on the naval ship, informed Mumbai Police on Sunday. According to the information received from the Mumbai Police end, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon. The 25-year-old sailor's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking about the incident, Mumbai's Colaba police said that an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed at the Colaba Police station. Colaba Police further informed that the probe into the suicide case is on and further investigation is underway.

The police said that the sailor was posted on the ship when he committed suicide. The reason for the suicide is still unknown, as per the police. After the incident, the Indian Navy ordered an investigation into the suicide case incident. Speaking about the incident, a navy officer said that when they reached the spot, they saw that the sailor was lying dead with his service rifle next to him.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

