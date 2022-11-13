CBI arrests two senior CGST officials in Gujarat for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Superintendent and an Assistant Commissioner, both of CGST, from Ankleshwar in Gujarat in an alleged bribery case. The arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent and Yaswant Kumar Malviya, Assistant Commissioner. Both were posted in CGST, Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

CBI said that a case was registered against a Superintendent, CGST, Ankleshwar on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs. 75,000 from the Complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi through his jurisdiction. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs.1.5 lakh for the regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 75,000 from the Complainant. During trap proceedings, the role of Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar was allegedly found in the demand and acceptance of undue advantage. He was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused. About Rs.1.97 lakh was recovered from the premises of said Superintendent. Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and were remanded in police custody till November 14. (ANI)

