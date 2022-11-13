Gurjar community opposes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan; Congress calls it politically motivated move

Son of late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samithi president Vijay Bainsla on Sunday called for opposing the Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Congress-ruled state Rajasthan. Angry at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, over not implementing the remaining demands of the Gurjar reservation agreement, Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla warned against the Congress Party taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On his way to Jhunjhunu, while offering his prayers in the Bhairon Temple in Ringas, Sikar, Bainsla spoke to reporters and expressed his dissatisfaction with the Rajasthan government. Saying that the state government has not implemented the Gujjar reservation agreement, Vijay Bainsla added that it has been four years since the government was formed. We are sitting peacefully till our patience runs out.

Reacting to Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla, Rajasthan Congress secretary Jaswant Gurjar claimed the statement was a politically driven move. "This is agenda of the RSS and the agitation against the Yatra is political. The BJP fired on more than 70 unarmed people, belonging to the Gurjar community. They don't feel shame working under their banner. Why Vijay Bainsla is silent on the 9th schedule of the Constitution?" Jaswant Gurjar tweeted in Hindi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached its 66th day with the leg in Maharashtra. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is at its Maharashtra leg, resumed from the Shevala village of Kalamnuri in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Saturday.

The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 kms. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

For its first break, the march halted near Matoshri Hotel opposite the Nilavati Petroleum in the Kalamnuri city of Arati village section. It will soon resume the walk from Pardi Mod, Bus stand to halt again at the Kalamnuri Zilla Parishad High School at 7 pm. The Padyatris of Bharat Jodo will stay today night at the Late Shankarrao Satav Arts and Commerce College Ground in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress had claimed in its previous statement that the Yatra is the longest march on foot conducted by any Indian politician in Indian history.The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. In Maharashtra too, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have also agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)