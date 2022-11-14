Left Menu

Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote - preliminary results

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 14-11-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 00:55 IST
Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote - preliminary results
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer and former TV presenter won the second round of presidential election, and will become the Alpine country's first female president, preliminary result showed.

Pirc Musar won 53.87 percent of the votes in the runoff, while her rival right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar won 46.13 percent, election commission data based on 77 percent of the votes counted showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022