Two held for possessing 155 kgs of poppy husk in Punjab's Pathankot
Punjab Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) in Pathankot.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing poppy husk (drugs) in Taragarh, Pathankot in Punjab, informed Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh. The police recovered 155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) after a truck was stopped and searches were conducted, added the SP.
According to the police, the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been filed under NDPS Act. "155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) were seized by police in Taragarh, Pathankot after a truck was stopped & searches were conducted. The truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. Two persons including the driver nabbed. Case filed under NDPS Act," Pathankot SP told ANI. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Harpal Singh
- Superintendent of Police
- Madhya
- Pathankot
- NDPS Act
ALSO READ
Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
"Not concerned about Delhi, Kejriwal should go to become Punjab CM..." Manoj Tiwari
Stubble burning: Punjab govt suspends four agriculture officers for dereliction of duty
Saurashtra, Punjab, Vidarbha make Mushtaq T20 quarters
Stubble burning: Punjab govt suspends four agriculture officers for dereliction of duty