Two held for possessing 155 kgs of poppy husk in Punjab's Pathankot

Punjab Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) in Pathankot.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:39 IST
Visual of police with the accused person (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing poppy husk (drugs) in Taragarh, Pathankot in Punjab, informed Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh. The police recovered 155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) after a truck was stopped and searches were conducted, added the SP.

According to the police, the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been filed under NDPS Act. "155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) were seized by police in Taragarh, Pathankot after a truck was stopped & searches were conducted. The truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. Two persons including the driver nabbed. Case filed under NDPS Act," Pathankot SP told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

