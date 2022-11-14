"Champion of Democracy" Kharge pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and said that the India of 21 st century "cannot be imagined" without India's first Prime Minister's "tremendous contribution". Calling the former Prime Minister a "champion of Democracy", Kharge said that his thoughts have furthered India's economic development, "despite challenges".

"Pandit Nehru -- the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social,political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot," Kharge tweeted. The former Prime Minister was born on November 14, 1889, and was called Pandit Nehru. Due to his love for children, this day is celebrated as Children's Day across the country.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)