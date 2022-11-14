Left Menu

"Champion of Democracy" Kharge pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:50 IST
"Champion of Democracy" Kharge pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes
Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and said that the India of 21 st century "cannot be imagined" without India's first Prime Minister's "tremendous contribution". Calling the former Prime Minister a "champion of Democracy", Kharge said that his thoughts have furthered India's economic development, "despite challenges".

"Pandit Nehru -- the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social,political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot," Kharge tweeted. The former Prime Minister was born on November 14, 1889, and was called Pandit Nehru. Due to his love for children, this day is celebrated as Children's Day across the country.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022