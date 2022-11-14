Left Menu

Rajasthan: One person arrested for leaking answer sheet of state forest guard exam

The arrested was identified as Deepak Sharma, a resident of Karauli who is a technical assistant of the state's electricity department.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:51 IST
Rajasthan: One person arrested for leaking answer sheet of state forest guard exam
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan police arrested one person and busted a gang after the answer sheet for the state's Forest Guard Recruitment exam got leaked on social media following which the state's Staff Selection Board cancelled the second shift exam. The arrested was identified as Deepak Sharma, a resident of Karauli who is a technical assistant of the state's electricity department. Police also detained ten people in the case.

The second shift of the exam to recruit 2300 officials was held on November 12 which was scheduled between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Rajsamand district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that Deepak Sharma received question papers on his mobile phone before the exam.

"We had received input through Special Operations Group (SOG) about a person in the Railmagra area of Rajsamand district who had solved the paper for the Forest Guard recruitment exam and sent it to some people in Dausa and Sawai Madhopur," said SP Chaudhary. The paper was provided to Deepak Sharma by Pawan Saini, a resident of Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur district. The papers were received on the social media application WhatsApp

Taking action over the matter, the police detained a total of 10 accused from Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Delhi. SP Sudhir said, "The transaction of money has also been done and the investigation is still going on. We believe that the mastermind of this gang could be someone other than Pawan Saini. Along with SOG Rajsamand Police, Bhiwadi Police, Jaipur Police, and Dausa Police are also engaged in the investigation of this case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022