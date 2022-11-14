SC dismisses PIL to declare Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as national holiday

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to declare a national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala rejected the plea saying this is a matter for the Government of India to decide.

"The best way to celebrate his contribution is by working hard just like he worked hard for independence," the CJI said to the lawyer. "You are making a mockery of the PIL jurisdiction. At least think what the court can do. I am looking at the recent spate of such petitions. What will Supreme Court do? Take the jurisdiction of the court seriously. You are also a lawyer," CJI added.

The PIL was filed by advocate KK Ramesh seeking direction to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, as a national holiday. (ANI)

