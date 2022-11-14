Left Menu

Pension fund ABP plans joint bid for 4GW Dutch North Sea windfarm

Dutch pension fund ABP is putting together a consortium to bid on a concession to build a 4 gigawatt (GW) windfarm in the North Sea, it said on Monday. Companies have steadily been building wind power generation capacity in the Dutch North Sea, with 2.4 GW now in operation in an ambitious schedule to meet a government target of 21 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Dutch pension fund ABP is putting together a consortium to bid on a concession to build a 4 gigawatt (GW) windfarm in the North Sea, it said on Monday. ABP said it would establish a venture called Noordzeker to bid on four 1 GW capacity spaces the Dutch government intends to auction at the Ijmuiden Ver site in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The site, 60 km from the coast, is slated for completion in 2028 and 2029. Companies have steadily been building wind power generation capacity in the Dutch North Sea, with 2.4 GW now in operation in an ambitious schedule to meet a government target of 21 GW of installed capacity by 2030. A statement from energy minister Rob Jetten on Thursday said that 0.7 gigawatts of wind energy would be enough to provide power for about 1 million Dutch households.

"Wind energy is also important for companies and industry that are steadily replacing fossil fuels with electricity," he said. Jetten was speaking after Germany's RWE won the final tender for a 700 megawatt (MW) concession at the Hollandse Kust site due to be completed in 2026.

