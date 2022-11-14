Left Menu

Women delegation meets Maha Guv over Minister Abdul Sattar's remarks against Supriya Sule

The leaders comprising the delegation included NCP women state president Vidya Chavan, Manisha Kayande, and Priyanka Chaturvedi were among the women.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:06 IST
Women delegation meets Maharashtra Governor (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A women's delegation comprising leaders from Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), NCP and other like-minded parties including Samajwadi Party met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday following State minister Abdul Sattar's alleged objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule. The leaders comprising the delegation included NCP women state president Vidya Chavan, Manisha Kayande, and Priyanka Chaturvedi were among the women.

Speaking to the reporters, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that they will meet President Droupadi Murmu soon on the issue. "Today we've met the Governor and we will soon meet the President too. The insult of women will not be tolerated. Any person including politicians who makes objectional comments against women should be thrown out to set an example," she said.

NCP leader Fauzia Khan said that they have requested the Governor to take action on the "repeated controversial statements" about women in the state. However, she termed the molestation case against her party leader Jitendra Awhad false.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded action against Abdul Sattar and accused the state home minister of "misusing his power". "Women are criticized badly, action should be taken. The home minister is misusing his power. The Governor of Maharashtra had already written a letter to the chief minister on this issue," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

