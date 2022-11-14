Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 2-lane elevated R.C.C bridge on Son river in Bihar at cost of Rs.210 cr

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 1.5 km long 2-lane elevated R.C.C.bridge near Panduka on Son river in Rohtas, Bihar at a cost of Rs.210 crore. The foundation stone for the construction of the bridge was laid today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar BJP President Mr. Sanjay Jaiswal, MP Mr. Chhedi Paswan, Mr. Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ministers of Bihar Government and MPs, MLAs and officers.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He said at present, a distance of 150 km has to be covered to reach Srinagar from Panduka in Rohtas district and Garhwa district of Jharkhand, with the construction of this bridge, four hours will be saved in this journey. The traffic pressure on Dehri bridge will also reduce and Aurangabad, Sasaram cities will be able to get rid of the problem of jam, he added.

The Minister said with the construction of this bridge in the Panduka area, it will be easy to reach the market for industrial and agricultural and dairy products of nearby areas and states. This will also save time and fuel, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)