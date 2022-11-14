Remaining mass care centres in EThekwini to be cleared by 15 Dec

EThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda has reiterated that the municipality is working tirelessly to ensure that all remaining mass care centres will be cleared and families displaced by April floods, moved to a more family-friendly accommodation by 15 December 2022.

"The City has steadily been working to rehouse families displaced by the floods earlier this year. The goal is to close all mass care centres by 15 December," Kaunda said.

Giving an update on the relocation of displaced residents currently accommodated at mass care centres during a media briefing held recently at Conway Farm, Kaunda said that, of the 120 mass care centres occupied due to the April and May floods, 62 of them have been closed through various interventions.

The Mayor acknowledged that the relocation process has taken longer than anticipated.

"We would like to apologise to those who remain at community halls and reiterate our commitment to finalise this challenge with speed. It is our mission to create a safe and healthy environment for all residents. The remaining 58 mass care centres, which accommodate 3 448 people will be cleared," Kaunda said.

Kaunda said the 62 mass care centres were closed through supplying material, the leasing of private buildings, utilising existing government buildings, and building of Temporary Residential Units (TRUS).

He said the City assisted 3 011 people with materials to rebuild, with R34 million allocated for the reconstruction.

To date, he said, 467 people from five hall mass care centres, including Bester, Amaoti, Dassenhoek, Cutshwayo, and Clermont, have been supplied with building material.

"In September, we set the target of closing one mass care centre per week. We are pleased that through this intervention we have been able to close mass care centres in Bester, Amaoti, Kloof, Ngoqokazi, oThongathi, Tehuis, Palmiet, Dassenhoek, La Mercy, Cutshwayo, Savannah Park, and Clermont Hall.

"Of the remaining 3 448 flood victims, 2 000 will be relocated by the end of this month and by 15 December, we will relocate the remaining 1 448 people," he said.

Construction in land parcels expected to be completed in 2024

Kaunda also announced that eight land parcels have also been identified to build permanent structures for flood victims.

He said earthworks at the sites have begun with the construction expected to be completed in 2024. In the interim, he said flood victims will be accommodated in buildings leased by the City for 24 months.

"A total of 13 buildings have been identified and linked to mass care centres and the process of moving people to these buildings is currently underway. At Conway Farm, we will accommodate 163 families, and this has resulted in the closure of oThongathi and La Mercy halls.

"We are moving the remaining families to the Caneland Training Centre [and] families who have been relocated are thankful for the assistance from the City. Residents from the Reservoir Hills Informal Settlement were delighted to be moved to Crystal Valley in Clare Estate," Kaunda said.

