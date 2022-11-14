'75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' this year's IIFI awards in Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952 and among Asia's most prominent events of its kind, is into its 53rd edition in Goa this year. As many as 75 youths, in the age group of 18 - 35, will get to attend the festival this year as special guests, as part of the ''75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' this year's IIFI awards ' initiative of the Central government.

The idea on which the event was founded is to celebrate films, the stories they tell and the people behind them. The much-awaited list of the handpicked '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow', selected by a Screening/Selection Jury and then the Grand Jury, is now out. They hail from as many as 19 different states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Most of the winners are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The youngest winners are 18-year-old Nitish Verma from Haryana and 18-year-old Toufique Mandal from Maharashtra. Both have been selected for their talent in composing musical scores.

Maharashtra topped with the most winners at 23, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9 and Delhi at 6. For tourists and local residents who have not registered as delegates for the festival, IFFI 53 has thrown a challenge. By free-screening some of the mesmerizing content that IFFI delegates enjoy, the event this year challenges those not registered to experience the celebration of cinema and see whether they can choose not to join the delegates and register for the next edition.

The doors to great cinema will be thrown open for free at Joggers Park in Altinho, Ravindra Bhavan in Margao and Miramar Beach, informed officials. The Indian Panorama, the flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), announced the selection of 25 and 20 non-feature films. The selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI in Goa from November 20-November 28, 2022. (ANI)

