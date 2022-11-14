2,000 classrooms constructed in Kalyana Karnataka region: Basavraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday announced that 2,000 classrooms have been constructed in the Kalyana Karnataka region. While talking to the reporters at the airport, Bommai said that out of 8,000 new classrooms being constructed across the state, 2,000 are under construction in the Kalyan Karnataka region.

He said that the government has decided to construct additional classrooms in this region. It will be a big revolution if it continues for a period of three years. It will solve the problem of the shortage of classrooms for primary and secondary education. Besides, it will also address the main issue of basic infrastructure. Bommai also accused the previous governments of not bothering to set the right lacunas in the field of education.

He said that the incumbent government has not only improved infrastructure but has also imparted training to the teachers for imparting quality education. The present syllabus has also been changed to suit the present-day demand The Karnataka Chief Minister further said that 250 crore have also been released towards the construction and repairs of toilets in all the government schools in the state. So far, approval has been given for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers. The permission for the second stage of recruitment will be given next week, he said.

The New Education Policy will be implemented in primary education from the next academic year, the CM said. (ANI)

