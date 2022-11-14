Left Menu

2,000 classrooms constructed in Kalyana Karnataka region: Basavraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday announced that out of 8000 new classrooms being constructed across the state, 2000 classrooms have been constructed in the Kalyana Karnataka region

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST
2,000 classrooms constructed in Kalyana Karnataka region: Basavraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday announced that 2,000 classrooms have been constructed in the Kalyana Karnataka region. While talking to the reporters at the airport, Bommai said that out of 8,000 new classrooms being constructed across the state, 2,000 are under construction in the Kalyan Karnataka region.

He said that the government has decided to construct additional classrooms in this region. It will be a big revolution if it continues for a period of three years. It will solve the problem of the shortage of classrooms for primary and secondary education. Besides, it will also address the main issue of basic infrastructure. Bommai also accused the previous governments of not bothering to set the right lacunas in the field of education.

He said that the incumbent government has not only improved infrastructure but has also imparted training to the teachers for imparting quality education. The present syllabus has also been changed to suit the present-day demand The Karnataka Chief Minister further said that 250 crore have also been released towards the construction and repairs of toilets in all the government schools in the state. So far, approval has been given for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers. The permission for the second stage of recruitment will be given next week, he said.

The New Education Policy will be implemented in primary education from the next academic year, the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022