Gujarat polls: Politics is not part-time tourism, it's full-time hard work, BJP leader slams Owaisi

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday attacked Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of doing "communal politics" and creating a divide in society. While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said that politics is not part-time tourism, but a full-time effort.

"Some people just wear a 'Secular Shervani' and carry out 'Communal Karastani'. They do part-time politics and full-time 'Pakhand'. They carry out communal politics to create differences and conflicts in society. But now all these people have got exposed and they will never succeed in their aim," he said. Earlier during the day, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)leader Asaduddin Owaisi had to suffer a heavy backlash from a group of people. Some people waved 'black flags' and shouted 'Go Back' and 'Modi Modi' slogans.

The former Union Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his eight-and-half-year tenure has never discriminated against Muslims. "When our PM didn't discriminate for development, then why should one discriminate for votes? We want people from all social sections to be included in mainstream development. So, we want that people from all communities, including those from minority community to support us. Because, till now they have only been "politically exploited" and not socially empowered," he said.

On being asked about whether the Muslim votes will tilt more towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as compared to AIMIM, Naqvi said, "This trend is breaking now, along with all sections, the minority community is also standing with Narendra Modi and his leadership." The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and the state is considered a BJP bastion. (ANI)

