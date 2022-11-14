Biden says difficult to determine if China can stop North Korea from conducting nuclear tests
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to attempt to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.
Biden met with Xi for more than three hours ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took power last year.
"It's difficult to determine whether or not China has the capacity," Biden said at a press conference after the meeting when asked to what extent he believed China has the ability to talk Pyongyang out of conducting a test.
