Supreme Court rejects Tahir Hussain's plea challenging Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Mohammed Tahir Hussain's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order of refusing to stay the proceedings in some FIRs registered against him.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Mohammed Tahir Hussain's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order of refusing to stay the proceedings in some FIRs registered against him. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar said that it did not find any reason to interfere with the matter at this stage as the matter is sub-judice before the Delhi High Court.

Tahir Hussain challenged the Delhi High Court order, which refused to stall the proceedings against him in three First Information Reports filed against him in connection with violence in the national capital in 2020. The Delhi High Court on September 16 refused to stay the proceedings preferred by Tahir Hussain in the multiple FIRs.

Tahir Hussain has filed an application for a stay of proceedings on the ground that multiple FIRs stand registered against the petitioner covering the same offences and facts arising from the same cause of action. Apart from this matter, Hussain has been named as an accused in other various FIR filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges is being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

