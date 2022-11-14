Cooperatives best medium to reach out to far-flung areas, poor and marginalised sections: L-G

Cooperatives could be the best way to reach out to far-flung areas and the central government is transforming these cooperatives into an effective instrument to ensure growth in agriculture and allied sectors, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

He said that the creation of new cooperatives should be people-driven and the demand for new cooperatives must come from the society.

''Cooperatives are perhaps the best medium to reach out to the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the poor and marginalised sections,'' Sinha said while inaugurating the 69th Cooperative Week celebrations here.

The Lt Governor commended the significant role being played by all stakeholders associated with the cooperative movement in building a strong eco-system for growth of cooperative sector in the UT.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji, Cooperatives are being transformed as an effective economic instrument for ensuring growth in sectors like agriculture, handicraft, sugar, dairy, textiles, fisheries, storage, food processing and upliftment of small and marginal farmers,'' he added.

The L-G said that in the era of startups and unicorns, ''we need to meet the aspiration of youth and cooperatives need to constantly reinvent themselves''. Highlighting the achievements made under the cooperative sector in the Union Territory, the Lt Governor shared the government's vision to strengthen the cooperative movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

''This year's theme 'India@75: growth of cooperatives & future ahead' is our resolve to build a resilient and viable business ecosystem of cooperatives with special participation of youth and women and enable cooperative-based economic model to realise the mantra of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi','' the Lt Governor said.

Since it is driven by the local members who understand the needs, it can have a greater impact on health, education, agriculture, credit, tourism, green energy and hospitality sectors, the Lt Governor said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is laying special thrust on registration of cooperatives, training and capacity building of the stakeholders, modernizing cooperative markets, bringing transparency in the system and creating new markets and enabling government departments to purchase directly from these markets.

''We have registered 1006 cooperatives in the last one year and 31,578 members were trained during Jan-Abhiyan,'' he said, adding that it shows that the determined efforts are being made to widen the network and ensure capacity building for professional functioning of the cooperatives.

He further said that administration is also determined to revive and revitalize the defunct cooperatives. ''Recapitalisation amount of Rs 255.71 crore in favour of three district central cooperative banks were released to improve their fiscal health,'' the Lt Governor further added.

He said that cooperatives also need to improve business viability and capacity to create employment and income to empower people.

The Lt Governor underscored the need to promote close coordination among primary, district, and state-level cooperatives. ''Cross marketing efforts among self-help groups and handicraft cooperatives can contribute to women empowerment and various income generating activities. Such efforts can transform cooperatives in rural areas as vibrant entities,'' he added.

The Lt Governor said that the government's focus is on the promotional drive for formation of new multi-purpose cooperatives, reducing regional imbalance by increasing more cooperatives per person and exploring new and commercially viable sectors.

The Lt Governor also called for replicating successful models of other states and preparing a comprehensive framework, keeping in mind the viability and the vulnerable sections of the society.

''There should be proper representation of members of deprived and marginalised sections in the cooperative sector,'' he added.

