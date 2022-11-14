DCW takes suo moto cognizance of Shraddha murder case, issues notice to Delhi Police

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli by her partner. "DCW has taken suo~moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli, Delhi. It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner," reads the letter.

The DCW chief further issued notice to Delhi Police over murder of a girl in Mehrauli area. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla for allegedly killing his partner into 35 pieces. The police further claimed that the accused had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that they have seized the electronic gadzets of Aftab and it will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadzets and Google search history, police can establish Aftab's confession.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha'father and registered an FIR on November 10. Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Officials said that Shraddha Walker (27) from Mumbai, met the Aftab while working at a call center in Mumbai. "The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing the man to marry her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

"The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her," said Chouhan. "The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and investigation is going on," added DCP Chouhan.

"The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) has been registered at Mehrauli police station," officials said. Police also recovered some bones from Aftab's rented flat and officials said that the efforts to recover the remaining parts of the body were on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)