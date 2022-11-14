Left Menu

Power System Operation Corporation Limited is now Grid Controller of India Limited

India's National Grid Operator 'Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)' on Monday announced that POSOCO has changed its name to 'Grid Controller of India Limited'.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:49 IST
Power System Operation Corporation Limited is now Grid Controller of India Limited
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's National Grid Operator 'Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)' on Monday announced that POSOCO has changed its name to 'Grid Controller of India Limited'. The Ministry of Power informed in a press release that the change in the name has been made to reflect the critical role of Grid Operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian Electricity Grid.

"The name change of 'Grid Controller of India Limited' is a welcome step as it has a unique position at the heart of India's energy system connecting people to the energy they use. It explains the functions performed by the Grid Managers in the country at National and Regional Levels," said S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Grid Controller of India Limited. "The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in the clean energy transition. We continue to be driven by our vision i.e. to be a global institution of excellence for reliable and resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability with a renewed vigour," he added.

Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and five (5) Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs). Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as the implementation and operation of a Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short-term open access in transmission, Deviation Settlement Mechanism, Power System Development Fund (PSDF), etc, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022