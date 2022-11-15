New resource management system to provide clearer direction for farmers

The new resource management system aims to reduce a reliance on consenting and provide clearer direction for farmers and the agricultural sector.

Minister for the Environment David Parker today introduced legislation to Parliament for the comprehensive reform of New Zealand's resource management system – the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill.

Damien O'Connor said the current system took too long, cost too much, and did not adequately provide for development nor manage cumulative environmental effects.

"The shortcomings of the RMA are well known," Damien O'Connor said.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve how we manage resources in a way that protects the environment and our future economic security.

"The new system aims to reduce reliance on consenting and have clearer directions in plans for different parts of New Zealand on what is permitted and prohibited."

Damien O'Connor said how water was managed into the future was highly important and the changes brought a more deliberate and strategic approach.

"That will include the principles of efficiency of use, investment, sustainability and fairness added to allocation decisions.

"There will be clearer environmental limits and greater use of permitted activities that will not require a consent.

"This is a huge reform programme and we anticipate that the Select Committee phase will reveal improved ways to manage resources so work can happen more quickly and incur less cost.

"It's vitally important that the rural voice is heard during that period and I encourage farmers and organisations to make submissions," Damien O'Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release )