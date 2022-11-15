President Murmu pays tribute to Birsa Munda in Jharkhand

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary in Jharkhand on Tuesday. On her maiden visit to Jharkhand after becoming President, she reached Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birthplace at his Ulihatu village in Jharkhand to pay her respects before his statue.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren were also present on the occasion. Earlier in a tweet, President stated "On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature."

In another tweet, she said "Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity. President Murmu earlier was received by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren at Birsa Munda Airport.

President Murmu will soon leave Jharkhand for her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. She will participate as a Chief Guest at the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on Tuesday. The President will also preside over the implementation of the Pesa Act in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion. She will also lay the foundation stone of two projects from Bhopal, virtually, in the evening.

The President will attend the Women's Self-Help Group Conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on November 16. (ANI)

