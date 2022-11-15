Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pays floral tribute to Birsa Munda in Kokar

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday paid floral tribute to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary. CM Soren paid tribute to Munda at the latter's memorial and statue in the Kokar area of Ranchi.

"I had the privilege of garlanding the statue of Earth Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu at his birthplace in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. May Bhagwan Birsa Munda be immortal! Jai Johar! Jai Adivasi!" CM Soren said in his tweet. https://twitter.com/HemantSorenJMM/status/1592381097790558210

Extending her greetings on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the people of the tribal communities for their contribution to the society and said that the lifestyle of the people of the community is the world lesson in nurturing nature. "On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature," a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. She also paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the country.

"Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity," she said. Meanwhile, Vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others also paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda at the Parliament House Complex in the national capital today.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. President Murmu on Tuesday also extended her wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day.

"Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs," she said. (ANI)

