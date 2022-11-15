UP CM Adityanath directs officers to create awareness among farmers on impact of stubble burning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed concern over rising pollution and directed officers to make farmers aware of the adverse effects of stubble burning on the environment. Adityanath told the officers to raise awareness among farmers about strategies such as stubble fermentation by watering it and adding urea to tackle the issue, the government said in an official release.

Measures should be taken to prevent stubble burning by setting up camps in sensitive villages, the chief minister said. Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi said stubble was being taken to 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in every district. The 'Parali Do, Khaad Lo' programme is being promoted extensively in the districts to recude stubble burning, he said. Additionally, 16 bio-briquette and bio-coal units have been set up to which the stubble is being delivered. Super SMS or other agricultural equipment for crop residue management should be mandatory, in addition to combined harvesting, according to the release.

The release added that there was no evidence of stubble burning in districts such as Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mahoba, Kasganj, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Gonda, Chandauli, Banda, Badaun, Azamgarh, Amroha and Agra.

Moreover, sugarcane harvesting has begun in western Uttar Pradesh while paddy harvesting has started in eastern Uttar Pradesh and districts in these regions need special consideration. The government has recommended the distribution of Pusa decomposers in every district so that crop residues can be decomposed and managed in the field, it said.

The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have declared stubble burning a punishable offence and the government has said instead of burning the crop residue, farmers should take advantage of schemes through which it can be disposed of and made useful. The government is also providing subsidies on agricultural machinery and many farmers have made stubble a means of earning through these machines. Other farmers can also take inspiration from them, the release said.

