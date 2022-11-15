Kharge condoles demise of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of the renowned actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, who was also known as Andhra's James Bond due to his immense fan following. "I am really saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor Ghattamaneni Krishna Ji. He was truly a people's actor who won hearts with his movies. Offered my condolences to @urstrulyMahesh. My prayers are with the bereaved family and friends at this difficult hour," Kharge said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the late veteran's death and extended condolences to the late actor's aggrieved family. "Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won the hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," PM Modi said in a tweet.

After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over his demise. "Krishna Garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri. He is our James Bond. As a man of the heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for The Telugu film industry and the Telugu people. May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari's family in this difficult time," Jagan said in a tweet.

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, who has a huge fan following in his long innings in Tollywood and was also referred to as the Andhra 'James Bond', passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. The doctors confirmed that actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues.

Earlier, the doctor said Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15 am (14-11-2022) after cardiac arrest. Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation.

As per the Doctors Health Bulletin, on Monday evening G. Krishna's health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator. The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members. (ANI)

