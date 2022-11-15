Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates M&M Greenfield Farm Machinery Plant at Pithampur

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the first Greenfield Farm Machinery Plant of Mahindra & Mahindra at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, Shri Tomar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today India has reached a point where the world looks at us with hopeful eyes. Shri Tomar said that to make the country fully developed, we have to be fully equipped with technology.

Chief guest Shri Tomar said that today everywhere people flaunt 'Make in India' products. We are Indians, it is a matter of pride for us, but when our products are appreciated, then it is a matter of even greater pride. This trend also shows the spirit with which our Prime Minister works. Shri Tomar said that mechanization and technology are very much needed today. The population of the country and the world is rising continuously, and the challenge of climate change is also in front of us. We not only have to increase our production-productivity but also supply to domestic as well as other countries as a service to humanity, for which a lot more efforts are required.

Shri Tomar said that due to his comprehensive vision, Prime Minister Shri Modi opened Jan-Dhan bank accounts of the poor, in which Rs 1.46 lakh crore is deposited today, giving momentum to the economy. Similarly, Prime Minister Modi started a campaign to build toilets and made the country ODF free and helped India jump in the global rankings. PM Modi made liquid money available in the accounts of poor women, while he distributed free ration to 80 crore poor people during the Covid crisis. Shri Modi believes that the dream of making India a developed nation cannot be fulfilled without the development of this half of the country's population. These works being done by Prime Minister Modi are historic, which will have a positive impact far and wide.

The Union Minister said that the trend of testing quality is increasing today. The credibility of branding and quality is increasing in the country and the world. From the point of view of agricultural equipments, this is the first innovative experiment done by Mahindra & Mahindra. This company has also set the target of export of farm equipments. Shri Tomar said that today the need is that India emerges as the world leader. By supplying to the world apart from meeting the domestic demand, India will develop and its reputation as a world guru will also be secured. Shri Tomar said that Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st Century would belong to India, and we should also make our own contribution to prove it. He expressed happiness that even after getting higher education and good job abroad, many youths have come back to India and have been attracted towards agriculture.

(With Inputs from PIB)