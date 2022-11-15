Left Menu

Himanta inaugurates new infrastructure projects at GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH. Speaking on the occasion, he said the new facilities will help the GMCH perform its varied roles, from being a medical college to a hospital, more efficiently.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:38 IST
Himanta inaugurates new infrastructure projects at GMCH
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Speaking on the occasion, he said the new facilities will help the GMCH perform its varied roles, from being a medical college to a hospital, more efficiently. It will also go a long way in helping the government realise its long-term plans for GMCH, Sarma added. Referring to a new medical college coming up in Guwahati, the chief minister said the city getting two medical colleges will ensure better resource utilisation and hassle-free treatment for patients. He also announced that the GMCH’s students’ longstanding demand for a playground will be taken up on a priority basis. Among the buildings inaugurated by the chief minister is a 156-bedded guest house, built under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. A state-of-the-art 450-seat capacity college auditorium built with partial financial support from Oil India Limited, a new addition to Hostel number- 4, a nurses’ quarter and the Principal’s residential quarter was also opened by Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022