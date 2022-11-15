Explosions heard in cities across Ukraine - local officials
15-11-2022
Local officials reported explosions in several cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what they described as a wave of Russian missile strikes.
There was no immediate word of casualties after the mayors of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported explosions, and Interfax Ukraine news agency said blasts were heard in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the northern city of Zhytomyr.
