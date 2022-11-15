Left Menu

Energy situation 'critical' after Russian attacks - presidential aide

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:41 IST
Energy situation 'critical' after Russian attacks - presidential aide

The energy situation in Ukraine is 'critical' following a wave of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday that damaged energy infrastructure, the deputy head of the president's office said.

The national grid operator, Ukrenergo, said the worst damage was in northern and central regions and that emergency power outages for "all categories of consumers" had been introduced in those areas. It also announced special emergency outages in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022