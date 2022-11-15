Left Menu

Germany backs security zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Germany supports the establishment of a security zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday after talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

Grossi said that the Zaporizhzhia power facility, held by Russia, was right by the front line and that it was almost impossible to create a security zone there, "but we don't give up," he said.

Baerbock also said that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and that the Islamic Republic must allow inspectors from the UN's atomic watchdog back to its nuclear sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

