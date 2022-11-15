Left Menu

UP: Man, his two daughters found hanging at home

Jitendra's father, Omprakash Srivastava, who works as a security guard returned from work on Tuesday morning and found Jitendra and his two daughters hanging from the ceiling in different rooms.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gut-wrenching incident, a man and his two daughters were found hanging at his residence in Shahpur area of Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased were identified as Jitendra Srivastava (45), a resident of Geeta Vatika area of Shahpur, and his daughters - Manya and Manwi - both minors.

The deceased Jitendra's wife had died due to cancer about two years ago, and he used to run a tailor's shop from his house. Jitendra's father, Omprakash Srivastava, who works as a security guard returned from work on Tuesday morning, and found Jitendra and his two daughters hanging from the ceiling in different rooms, the police said.

Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover said that the matter has been recorded and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. We have initiated a probe and the statements of other family members are being recorded to ascertain the exact reason behind three of the family taking the extreme step of ending their lives," Grover told ANI. (ANI)

