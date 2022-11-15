Vice President pays tribute to Birsa Munda in parliament house

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at parliament house here on Tuesday. Also Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda in a function held at parliament house on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas today.

On this occasion, vice president in a tweet stated "The fearless leader, Birsa Munda spearheaded the tribal movement and made an invaluable contribution to our freedom struggle. His courage and sincere love for our motherland continues to inspire all Indians." Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Virendra Kumar and several members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

Om Birla on this occasion said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda played a vital role in spreading awareness among masses against the British Rule. Birsa Munda struggled a lot for the rights and pride of the tribals, he added. (ANI)

