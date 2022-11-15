PM National Apprenticeship Mela held in six districts in J-K

The Directorate of Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir conducted the grand Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela across six district nodal ITIs in the Union Territory. The Mela witnessed an overwhelming response with the participation of approximately 1200 candidates/trainees and the active participation of more than 120 Establishments overall, said an official statement.

The event started with the e-inauguration at Government ITI Jammu. All the other five venues, at their respective districts, ie at the government ITIs in Samba, Kathua, Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, joined the event through Video Conference. Director Skill Development interacted with the various stakeholders including establishment (industry) representatives and candidates to get a first-hand view of the kind of expectations in them and also to assess the scale and outcome of the event.

Director Skill Development expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the Apprenticeship Mela and appealed to the fresh and pass-out trainees as well as to the industry, to participate in the Apprenticeship Programme, which is still in its nascent stage in J-K. In his address, he sought to redefine the collaboration of industry and industrial training institutes, while Regional Director RDSDE, showed satisfaction over the outcome and progress of the Apprenticeship Scheme in J-K.

Multiple registration stalls were put up at Government ITI Jammu for counselling and registration of candidates and establishments. The move was aimed to clear a passage for gainful employment of local youth in new and upcoming industries in J-K. The Apprenticeship Training Scheme (ATS), being monitored by the Director General of Trainings (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) proposes to utilize the existing training facilities in the industries and establishments to develop and train industry-ready manpower from the available skilled and unskilled young population of India.

The Scheme is run through a web portal where both the applicant candidate and establishments could register and enter into a contract as per the conditions laid under Apprenticeship Act. The Apprenticeship Training Scheme, leads to the engagement of apprentices in the establishments to facilitate the desired level of productivity, besides it also gives an opportunity to the youth for exposure to actual job situations in the industry, while they earn stipends to meet their expenses too.

A nationwide programme of conducting 'Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM)' on the second Monday of every month, in one-third districts of every State/UT, has been devised by DGT. (ANI)

