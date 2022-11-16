Body of US national who went missing during trekking in Dhauladhar range found

The body of US national Maximillian Lorenzo, who went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar range near Dharamshala, has been found by the police and rescue team.

A search operation was launched after US national Lorenzo (32) went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar mountain range near Dharamshala on November 10.

"We got information regarding his going missing on November 10. The ongoing search operation was launched on November 11; also been deployed," Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Chand Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)