Left Menu

Body of US national who went missing during trekking in Dhauladhar range found

US national who went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar range near Dharamshala on November 10, was found dead by police and rescue team.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:05 IST
Body of US national who went missing during trekking in Dhauladhar range found
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of US national Maximillian Lorenzo, who went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar range near Dharamshala, has been found by the police and rescue team.

A search operation was launched after US national Lorenzo (32) went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar mountain range near Dharamshala on November 10.

"We got information regarding his going missing on November 10. The ongoing search operation was launched on November 11; also been deployed," Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Chand Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022