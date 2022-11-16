J&K: Tribal students being provided best facilities at Government hostel in Shopian

For the first time tribal students in Shopian are being provided with the best facilities at the Government hostel. The government boys Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel at Balapora Shopian in South Kashmir which was recently made operational is helping tribal students of Shopian district to complete their education which was earlier not possible as these students belong to poor tribal families. The modern Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel was constructed under Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) scheme. This modern Hi-tech hostel has a Capacity for hundred students and presently about 100 students are enrolled in the hostel all belonging to tribal communities.

This hostel has all modern facilities like smart classrooms, E- librates, computer labs, science laboratories and free boarding and lodging for tribal students of Pulwama and Shopian. A few years back the Government of India decided to provide educational and other facilities to tribal populations in Jammu and Kashmir and in this regard, Tribal hostels were constructed in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The step aimed to provide quality residential facilities to tribal students enrolled in colleagues and other institutes of higher secondary education. This tribal hostel has all the modern facilities including sports and recreation activities for the wards of the Tribal community within the campus so that they could compete with the children of all the other modern and big schools across the State and outside.

"I belong to a poor family and the right amenities needed for studying weren't there. Now that I am here we have the right facility to study and explore. The place has all the facilities, the food is delicious and the library is very beneficial for us," said Sameer Ahmad a student at the government hostel. Another student thanked the Governor for the hostel and various amenities.

"My father does not have enough money to send me to a private school, therefore I would like to thank the Governor and people like us who can study here. Everything is free of cost including books and shoes," said another student. The students lauded this step taken by the JK administration and the Government of India as these facilities were not available earlier to the students of tribal communities. (ANI)

