U.S. Fifth Fleet aware of "incident" in Gulf of Oman involving commercial vessel
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident taking place on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters.
The Associated Press had reported that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping was struck in an exploding drone attack off the Gulf of Oman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore PM expresses condolences over lives lost in Morbi bridge collapse
PayMate sets up entities in Singapore, Sri Lanka to offer B2B payment services
Singapore PM Lee condoles 135 killed in Morbi bridge collapse in a letter to PM Modi
France sentences Liberian rebel to life in prison for war crimes
India women clubbed with Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia in U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers