Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Dhalai district
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa.
ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa. Ganda Twisa falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhalai district.
Chief minister Saha said a large number of farmers are expected to be benefited from this godown. The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market realisation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Tripura CM
- Dhalai
- Saha
- Manik Saha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Law and order in Tripura better now than under LF rule: CM Manik Saha
Tripura CM to inaugurate NE regional security coordination conference on Nov 8
Tripura: Cong-BJP supporters clash; 4 arrested
BJP to win 55 of 60 seats in 2023 Tripura polls: Himanta
9 people injured in CPI(M)-BJP clash in Tripura