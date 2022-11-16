CM Yogi calls development "main weapon" in Rampur by-polls

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been keeping an eye on the development works of Rampur since the assembly elections and this time development is going to be the main weapon in the battle of Rampur by-elections. The law and order model of Yogi has become an example in the country, said an official statement from the government. As per an official statement, the BJP work on a long-term strategy to penetrate the areas which are strongholds of the opposition. Not only during elections. throughout. Its results so far have also been better. For example, in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago, the BJP wrested the seats of Azamgarh and Rampur, which were considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party, from the SP.

Bhojpuri singer and Bhojpuri film artist Dineshlal Nirhua won in Azamgarh. Here Mulayam Singh's nephew Dharmendra Yadav lagged behind Bahujan Samaj Party's Guddu Jamali. It may be known that Azamgarh has been considered the stronghold of SP. Late Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh Yadav have also represented this seat.

Similarly, BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated SP's Asim Raja from Rampur's seat. As far as the Rampur assembly constituency is concerned, Azam Khan is the MLA here for nearly two decades. The by-election is also being held only after his disqualification, but all these things have become a thing of the past. By hoisting the flag on Azamgarh, BJP has proved that no seat is impregnable for it. Not even Rampur. It was only after winning the Lok Sabha seats of Rampur and Azamgarh that the BJP embarked on a strategy to make them impregnable for the upcoming elections.

Yogi Adityanath, who made a record of becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive time after a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, had told the top officials of the government in the review meeting on the completion of 100 days of Yogi-2 that the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections, said an official statement. The local public has expressed unprecedented faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

"We have to live up to this trust and their trust. All the departments should review the development projects related to these two districts, no proposal should remain pending. The ongoing/pending development projects in these areas will also be reviewed by the Chief Minister's Office," read the official statement. Along with this, it was also said that Hariharpur of Azamgarh is an ancient place for music seekers. A necessary proposal should be prepared here in the interest of art-music seekers according to their wishes after consulting eminent people in the music world. The work of strengthening the Bilaspur (Rampur) sugar mill should be done soon. He had specially mentioned Hariharpur during his visit to Azamgarh.

During Yogi's last tenure, development works worth Rs 3,000 crore was done in Rampur. As far as the development works of Rampur are concerned, during the first term of Yogi Adityanath, development projects worth more than three thousand crore rupees were approved. Many of these works have also been completed. On the first day of the new year, Yogi gifted development works worth Rs 96 crore. Similarly, on the first day of the new year (2022), he inaugurated 25 projects before addressing his public meeting at Rathonda fairground and laying the foundation stone, said an official statement.

Along with this, development works worth Rs 95.56 crore were also gifted to Rampur. Work on all these development plans is also going on. Some have been completed. Some are nearing completion. The rest will also be completed soon. (ANI)

