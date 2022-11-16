Bolivia says it lifts beef, soy export bans as protests persist

Bolivia said it has lifted export bans of key food products including soy and beef, which began in late October amid ongoing strikes in the key lowland farming region of Santa Cruz. "Right now there are no temporary restrictions on these products," Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy Néstor Huanca said in a TV bulletin late Tuesday, adding that the government had lifted the restrictions in recent days.

Bolivia's government briefly suspended exports of soybeans, soybean meal, soybean meal, sugar, oil and beef in late October, aimed at safeguarding food security in the country as protests mounted in Santa Cruz over a postponed population census. Huanca added that export restrictions would be revised every three months.

