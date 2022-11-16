Left Menu

Bolivia says it lifts beef, soy export bans as protests persist

"Right now there are no temporary restrictions on these products," Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy Néstor Huanca said in a TV bulletin late Tuesday, adding that the government had lifted the restrictions in recent days. Bolivia's government briefly suspended exports of soybeans, soybean meal, soybean meal, sugar, oil and beef in late October, aimed at safeguarding food security in the country as protests mounted in Santa Cruz over a postponed population census.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:04 IST
Bolivia says it lifts beef, soy export bans as protests persist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

Bolivia said it has lifted export bans of key food products including soy and beef, which began in late October amid ongoing strikes in the key lowland farming region of Santa Cruz. "Right now there are no temporary restrictions on these products," Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy Néstor Huanca said in a TV bulletin late Tuesday, adding that the government had lifted the restrictions in recent days.

Bolivia's government briefly suspended exports of soybeans, soybean meal, soybean meal, sugar, oil and beef in late October, aimed at safeguarding food security in the country as protests mounted in Santa Cruz over a postponed population census. Huanca added that export restrictions would be revised every three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022